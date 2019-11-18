Online tax payment to be launched from Jan 2019: Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ):Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that Sindh Excise Department has planned to launch the facility to deposit online tax from January 2020.

This he said while presiding over a meeting at his office on Thursday.

He said that the facility will be provided for payment of motor vehicle tax and gradually its scope will be extended.

While briefing the meeting, the DG Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui informed that the proposed online tax payment facility would be based on internet banking through 1-Link and branchless banking as well that is easypaisa, mobicash and others.

He said that before launching the Online Tax Collection-Bill Payment, an awareness campaign would also be initiated.

Addressing the meeting, Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that it would be a great facility for the tax payers that it would enablethem to save their time.