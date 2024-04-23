Open Menu

Online Taxi Driver Commit Suicide In Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2024 | 08:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Online taxi driver from Karachi commit suicide by jumping into the sea on Tuesday. According to the private news channel, the police sources confirmed that the reason of the suicide were domestic and financial, deceased was identified as 27 years old Tahir Mehmood who was a father of two girls.

Rescue team received information about a person drowning in the sea near the Sea view near do darya Clock Tower.

The team of Edhi Naval Services reached the spot, the operation is going on to find the body.

