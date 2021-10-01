Online training launched to empower healthcare staff against violence

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :In the face of rising violence against healthcare staff in the country, an online training manual was launched by the Jinnah Sindh Medical University's APPNA Institute of Public Health (AIPH-JSMU) under their collaborative project with International Committee of the Red Cross ICRC titled 'Healthcare in Danger' (HCiD).

The 'De-escalation of Violence Online Training' prepares healthcare workers to defuse a violent situation, handle patient attendants with communication skills, break bad news to families, and also includes the rights and responsibilities of a health care provider, said the statement released here on Friday.

Acting Vice Chancellor Jinnah Sindh Medical University, Professor Shahid Rasul welcomed the participants to the launch event, which included personnel from the health department, medical institutes, ambulance services, and hospitals. 'JSMU has been playing an active part in research and training to benefit the healthcare sector. This project is a great example of collaboration between different institutions yielding positive results for the entire healthcare community,' he said.

'Under this collaborative project 'Healthcare in Danger' running since 2015, data was collected from all provinces and trainings were devised and conducted all over Pakistan,' Chairperson AIPH-JSMU Professor Lubna Ansari Baig briefed the audience.

Head of Project Dr. Mirwais Khan from ICRC presented a brief introduction of the HCiD Initiative, Prof. Lubna Ansari Baig alongwith Dr. Shaur presented De-escalation of Violence Online Training, and Dr. Shahid Shamim gave a presentation on Healthcare Ethics Manual for Healthcare Workers.

Participants from different sectors expressed interest in using this online training in their institutes. Guest of honour, Dr. Muhammad Akram Sultan, Director Health Services, Karachi Division, made closing remarks appreciating the consistent efforts of the Healthcare in Danger Initiative team for the prevention of violence in healthcare settings.

The event was attended by Prof. Bikha Ram Devrajani, Vice Chancellor, Liaquat University of Medical and Health Science; Prof Syed Irfan Hyder, Vice Chancellor, Ziauddin Medical University; Dr Abdul Bari, CEO Indus Hospital and representatives of universities and health related departments and personnel.

Organizers Lubna Mazhar and Athar Memon thanked the participants for attending the event which was streamed live for audiences across the globe.