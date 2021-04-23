UrduPoint.com
Online Training Session Held In Bakhtawar Cadet College For Girls Shaheed Benazirabad

Fri 23rd April 2021 | 11:00 PM

Online training session held in Bakhtawar Cadet College for girls Shaheed Benazirabad

On the directives of the Principal Bakhtawar Cadet College for Girls Shaheed Benazirabad, Dr Brig (retd) Muhmmad Amin, online session was organized for the awareness of students

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :On the directives of the Principal Bakhtawar Cadet College for Girls Shaheed Benazirabad, Dr Brig (retd) Muhmmad Amin, online session was organized for the awareness of students.

According to a hand out, noted social media motivational speaker and Scholar Syed asim Ali Shah delivered a lecture on the topic "Objective of life according to changing social situation".

On the occasion college cadets asked different questions from scholar.

The online session was largely participated by cadets, parents, staff and teachers of the college.

Principal Muhammad Amin said that keeping in view requirements of modern age organizing such on line training sessions in order to buildup self confidence were very essential.

Principal said that college administration was striving to provide maximum opportunities of training as well as education to students so that they could extend positive cooperation through constructive role.

