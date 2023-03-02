UrduPoint.com

Online Training Workshop 'Digital Skills' Held In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2023 | 08:51 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ):An online training workshop 'Digital Skills' was organized in collaboration with the Directorate of Advance Studies, Government College Women University, Faisalabad (GCWUF), and Virtual University here on Thursday.

Marketing Manager Virtual University Tahir Naqash said Digital Skills was an online free training programme.

The participants of the training programme were imparted training about different skills through online lectures.

He said that the virtual university had completed about three million training sessions under the supervision of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom.

GCWUF Director Advanced Studies Prof Dr Zil-e-Huma Nazli said that registration of students had been started for imparting them training about different programmes like freelancing, knowledge & skills etc.

