Online tribute paid to Educationist Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :In view of the social distancing and lockdown because of the coronavirus the eleventh programme, in an online series of scientific and literary weekly programmes, held to pay tributes to prominent educationist Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui.

The online condolence reference hosted by Ramesh Raja and Manzoor Ujjan was attended by social and educational experts and students from all over the world and appreciated the educational services of Nisar Siddiqui.

On the occasion, social activist Ramesh Raja said that Nisar Siddiqui being a bureaucrat , with his hardwork, honesty, truthfulness and morality, made his life an ideal by working tirelessly in education and development works, which now calls the present officers to play a role to improve the declining quality of education and health.

Lesson learnt from his life is that officers should not be the cause of public suffering but the voice and support of the people.

Nisar Siddiqui proved that one can do a lot if one wants.

Education expert Prof. Ejaz Qureshi said that Nisar Siddiqui under a special strategy brought the children of poor farmers in higher education competitions and also run the institution on the basis of merit and justice.

Today, IBA Sukkur has become an international standard institution. He was a high-ranking officer of knowledge.

Rukhsana Ali, a PhD student from Finland, said that Sindh has lost a high-quality, resourceful and excellent educator.

Engineer Badar Kahro from Canada said that Saein Nisar, who brought educational revolution in Sindh, popularized quality education through many experiments and put Sindh education on the path of development. His light of knowledge would continue to move forward.

Renowned journalist Mahesh Kumar said that Nisar Siddiqui was in fact a silent servant of Sindh.