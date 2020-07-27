Online tribute paid to famous Sindhi fiction writer Ali Baba

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :An online literary event paid a tribute to famous Sindh Fiction Writer Ali Baba here on Monday.

Thirteenth programme of the series literary series was hosted by Ramesh Raja and Manzoor Ujjan held to pay tribute to the writer and novelist Ali Baba which was participated by poets and writers from all over the world, according to a news release here on Monday.

They said that his writings were true reflection of the lives of ordinary and downtrodden people.

Mr. Ali Ahmed Rind aka Ali Baba was born in 1940 in Kotri area of Hyderabad and died on 08 August 2016 at the age of 76.

He was unique prose writer of Sindh who picked the characters from Indigenous people,they said.

In the introductory remarks of the program, Ramesh Raja said that Ali baba had a simple nature and high ideals.His unique style,unparalleled imagination and poetic diction were well evident in his stories, novels and plays.

Ahmar Nadeem Memon from Canada said that Alibaba proudly described the original inhabitants of the earth as heirs and gave a blunt answer to all those who spread hatred.

He said that the character of today's writer does not show that resistance.

Rukhsana Ali, a PhD scholar from Finland, said that today's writers have to rememberthat the scholarly status of classical writers was due to their resilient characterand love for the land.