Online Visa System Introduced To Ensure Transparency: NA Told

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 07:40 PM

Online visa system introduced to ensure transparency: NA told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Shaukat Ali Tuesday informed the National Assembly that Pakistan had launched the Online Visa System for 192 countries to make its process easy for the people.

Responding to a calling attention notice about charging of fee from Malaysian citizens for visa extension in Pakistan, he said, like other parts of the world, the government of Pakistan also charged nominal extension fee.

He expressed the hope that Online Visa System would eradicate corruption, ensure transparency and address complaints of the people especially with regard to China and Afghanistan.

He further said that the online facility had also been given to people for the visa extension.

He said the introduction of the online visa system was a big achievement of the Imran Khan government. "It was the promise of Prime Minister Imran Khan to introduce online visa facility and we have fulfilled his commitment," he added.

The parliamentary secretary said that Malaysia was charging around Rs 12,500 as a visa fee and around Rs 4,500 as an extension fee.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi while responding to a point of order by the Syed Naveed Qamar said that the house would take up adjournment and privilege motion as per the house procedure.

He alleged that Pakistan Peoples Party had committed rigging in the recent by-elections held in Sindh.

