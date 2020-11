Online viva of PhD scholar of SBMAS Islamia Uni tomorrow

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :The school of business, Management and Administrative Sciences,the Ismalia University of Bahawalpur would conduct an Online PhD Viva Voce via Zoom on November 27.

PhD scholar Marriyam Iftikhar would defend her PhD work titled"Investigating Online Impulse Buying Behavior: A Moderated Mediation Model".

She has completed her PhD study under the supervision of Dean Faculty of Management Sciences Prof. Dr Jawad Iqbal.

External Examiners would be the Head of Management Sciences, Khwaja Fareed University of Information Technology Rahim Yar Khan Dr Muhammad Nazim and Assistant Professor Iqra University Karachi Dr Munawar Javed.