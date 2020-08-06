Online Webinar for sports officers, coaches held

Online Webinar' organized by Divisional Sports department was held under the directions of Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :'Online Webinar' organized by Divisional Sports department was held under the directions of Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab here on Thursday.

According to Divisional Sports Officer Rana Nadeem Anjum, the Webinar titled 'Sports Ethics /Fair Play in Sports ' was held in which divisional, district and tehsil sports officers besides this huge number of coaches from across the province participated.

Director sports Bahauddin Zakariya University Tars Mohyuddin and International athlete and lecturer Badar Mohyuddin gave detailed lecture on the topic.

Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab Ehsan Bhutta and DG Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh especially participated in the online Webinar and felicitated the Divisional Sports Officer Rana Nadeem Anjum over conducting Webinar successfully.

They further said that the sports activities had halted due to COVID-19 pandemic. However, the department is striving to enhance the capacity building of officials and coaches by conducting online Webinars at Provincial and divisional level.

The secretary sports said that sports activities would be started soon.