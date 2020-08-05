UrduPoint.com
Online Webinar For Sports Officers, Coaches Tomorrow

Divisional Sports Office is going to conduct 'Online Webinar' for capacity building of sports officers and coaches on Aug 6 (Thursday).

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Divisional Sports Office is going to conduct 'Online Webinar' for capacity building of sports officers and coaches on Aug 6 (Thursday).

Divisional Sports Officer Rana Nadeem Anjum told APP here on Wednesday that in line with special directions of Secretary Sports Punjab Ehsan Bhutta, online Webinars were being conducted at division level under the supervision of Youth Affairs and Sports Department.

He said that three online sessions at Rawalpindi, Sahiwal and Bahawalpur had already been conducted so far while it's fourth in Multan tomorrow.

The title of the Webinar is 'Sports Ethics/fair play in sports' while the purpose of this is informative, knowledge sharing, usage of modern technology and capacity building of sports officers and coaches.

District Sports Officers (DSOs), Tehsil Sports Officers (TSOs) and coaches from across the province will participate in the online Webinar.

