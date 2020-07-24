Online Workshop "Business Model Canvas" To Be Held On 25th-26th

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Redbox Services,Youth Employment Skills Development Program" will hold an online workshop on "Business Model Canvas" on 25th-26th July to empower youth to design successful entrepreneurial models and start their own business ventures.

The Business Model Canvas (BMC) would shed light on how to plan and strategy tool for generating new business models as well as aligning existing ones with the objective to improve the economic value generation of a business.

According to an official,this 6-hour BMC workshop is specifically designed for Students & Youth who plans to launch their own startups.

He said that as unemployment in Pakistan is rising due to COVID-19 so there was a need to disrupt this situation with some innovative solutions.

He said that the workshop will help Young entrepreneurs who would like to understand and implement the nine building blocks of business model design to improve their business value creation adding that many other tools and techniques would be shared to improve business strategy and value generation process.