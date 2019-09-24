UrduPoint.com
Online Workshop On 'Building Self Confidence' On Thursday

Umer Jamshaid 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 05:11 PM

A one-day online workshop "Building Self Confidence," would be held at the Latif Ebrahim Jamal National Science Information Centre, University of Karachi (UoK) on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :A one-day online workshop "Building Self Confidence," would be held at the Latif Ebrahim Jamal National Science Information Centre, University of Karachi (UoK) on Thursday.

According to an announcement here on Tuesday the event was being jointly organised by the International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), UoK, and Virtual education Project Pakistan (VEPP).

Dr. Syeda Hoor-ul-Ain, a social activist, certified corporate trainer and motivational speaker from PSTD and British Council will conduct the workshop.

