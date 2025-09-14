Online Workshop On Punjab Narcotics Control Held
Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2025 | 04:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) On the directives of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Shahzad Asif Khan, a one-day online workshop on the Punjab control of narcotics was held at the Conference Room of the Sargodha Sessions Court, a police spokesperson said on Sunday.
Police officers from all four districts of the Sargodha division attended the session, which focused on raising investigation standards and addressing key shortcomings in narcotics-related cases.
During the workshop, participants were given detailed briefings on case registration procedures, techniques to enhance investigative quality, and ways to eliminate flaws in the inquiry process.
Sargodha police officers actively engaged in the session and received training on modern investigative practices.
According to the spokesperson, the initiative is being seen as a significant step toward strengthening ongoing anti-narcotics operations and improving the overall handling of such cases across the division.
