Online workshop on water conservation on July 31

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :A one-day online workshop would be organized by the Fisheries Department on July 31 to provide information about water conservation and water quality testing.

The workshop will begin at 9:30 AM and continue until 1 PM.

The interested persons can contact during office hours at 051-9255833, 0342-2228016 to get the workshop ID and password for the Zoom application.

The workshop will be held at Fisheries Training Sub-Center, Rawal Town, Islamabad.