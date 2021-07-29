Online Workshop On Water Conservation On July 31
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 05:03 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :A one-day online workshop would be organized by the Fisheries Department on July 31 to provide information about water conservation and water quality testing.
The workshop will begin at 9:30 AM and continue until 1 PM.
The interested persons can contact during office hours at 051-9255833, 0342-2228016 to get the workshop ID and password for the Zoom application.
The workshop will be held at Fisheries Training Sub-Center, Rawal Town, Islamabad.