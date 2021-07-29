UrduPoint.com
Online Workshop On Water Conservation On July 31

Thu 29th July 2021

Online workshop on water conservation on July 31

A one-day online workshop would be organized by the Fisheries Department on July 31 to provide information about water conservation and water quality testing

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :A one-day online workshop would be organized by the Fisheries Department on July 31 to provide information about water conservation and water quality testing.

The workshop will begin at 9:30 AM and continue until 1 PM.

The interested persons can contact during office hours at 051-9255833, 0342-2228016 to get the workshop ID and password for the Zoom application.

The workshop will be held at Fisheries Training Sub-Center, Rawal Town, Islamabad.

