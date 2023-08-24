Only 0.15 feet water discharged from 1242.00 feet full capacity biggest Mangla Dam

After a week-long pause, only 0.15 feet of water was discharged from the country's largest fully packed Mangla Dam on Thursday for the first time since the full impounding of the reservoir this season to the stipulated maximum level of 1242 feet, official sources said

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) : After a week-long pause, only 0.15 feet of water was discharged from the country's largest fully packed Mangla Dam on Thursday for the first time since the full impounding of the reservoir this season to the stipulated maximum level of 1242 feet, official sources said.

The Mirpur-AJK based Mangla Dam stands biggest reservoir in terms of water storage in the country, was filled to its maximum conservation capacity of 1242 feet, on August 17 - Thursday last, official sources told APP.

The Mangla dam contains a minimum operating level of 1050 feet, a present level of 1241.85 feet, and a maximum conservation level of 1242 feet, live storage on Thursday 7.344 MAF as recorded on Thursday, the media wing of WAPDA told the news agency.

The inflows of the Jhelum river at Mangla reservoir were recorded as 26700 cusecs with outflows of the same 24700 cusecs of water from the dam.

At the same time, the position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoir levels and the barrages remained as under:- Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 243700 cusecs and Outflows 254800 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 36300 cusecs and Outflows 36300 cusecs, Khairabad Bridge: Inflows 238200 cusecs and Outflow 238200, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 26700 cusecs and Outflows 24700 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 77200 cusecs and Outflows 49000 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 241900 cusecs and Outflows 233900 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 251900 cusecs and Outflows 240900 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 213400 cusecs and Outflows 191400 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 259800 cusecs and Outflows 228500 cusecs Sukkur: Inflows 210000 cusecs and Outflows 155900 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 154100 cusecs and Outflows 113100 cusecs Trimmu: Inflows 63000 cusecs and Outflow 54400 cusecs Panjnad: Inflows 81300 cusecs and Outflows 64800 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1402 feet, present level 1548.92 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 5.747 MAF.

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1241.85 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage 7.344 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 648.60 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage 0.258 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.