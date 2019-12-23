UrduPoint.com
Only 1 In 3 (30%) Pakistani TV Viewers Claim They Have A Favorite Commercial/advertisement (Gallup & Gilani Pakistan Poll)

Mon 23rd December 2019

Only 1 in 3 (30%) Pakistani TV viewers claim they have a favorite commercial/advertisement (Gallup & Gilani Pakistan Poll)

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 30% Pakistani TV viewers claim they have afavorite commercial/advertisement

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd December, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 30% Pakistani tv viewers claim they have afavorite commercial/advertisement.

A representative sample of men and women that were TV viewers from across the four provinces was asked, "Do you have any favoritecommercial/advertisements shown on the TV over the past one year?" In response, 30% of TV viewers that responded said they have afavorite commercial/advertisement shown on the TV over the past year while 70% claimed they did not have a favorite commercial fromthe past year.

