Only 1 in 3 (30%) Pakistani TV viewers claim they have a favorite commercial/advertisement

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 04:40 PM
According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 30% Pakistani TV viewers claim they have a favorite commercial/advertisement
Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 30% Pakistani TV viewers claim they have a favorite commercial/advertisement.
A representative sample of men and women that were TV viewers from across the four provinces was asked, “Do you have any favorite commercial/advertisements shown on the TV over the past one year?” In response, 30% of TV viewers that responded said they have a favorite commercial/advertisement shown on the TV over the past year while 70% claimed they did not have a favorite commercial from the past year.