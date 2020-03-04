UrduPoint.com
Only 1 In 3 Pakistanis Believe That The Government Of Pakistan Should Allow Afghans To Remain In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 03:19 PM

Only 1 in 3 Pakistanis believe that the government of Pakistan should allow Afghans to remain in Pakistan

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 33% Pakistanis believe that the government of Pakistan should allow Afghans to remain in Pakistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 33% Pakistanis believe that the government of Pakistan should allow Afghans to remain in Pakistan.

A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “If some Afghan requests to remain in Pakistan do you think Pakistan government should allow them to stay here or not?” In response, 33% Pakistanis believe that they should be allowed, 63% believe they should not be allowed to remain in Pakistan and 4% say they do not know/did not wish to respond.

