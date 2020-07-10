UrduPoint.com
Only 152 Coronavirus Patients Hospitalized In Abbottabad: Dr. Faisal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 05:18 PM

Only 152 coronavirus patients hospitalized in Abbottabad: Dr. Faisal

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Faisal Khanzada here on Friday said that soon district would be coronavirus free as only 152 patients were admitted in hospitals, those would be discharged after recovery within coming few days

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Faisal Khanzada here on Friday said that soon district would be coronavirus free as only 152 patients were admitted in hospitals, those would be discharged after recovery within coming few days.

Talking to APP Dr Faisal said that in district Abbottabad 55 patients of coronavirus were died while1169 were registered and 962 patients had been recovered.

He said that people from all walks of life were affected by the deadly virus in district and they were quarantined at home or in hospitals, most of the people had been recovered and started their routine life.

He said that district administration and police department strictly enforcing standard operating procedures (SOPs) through which we remained successful in containing the coronavirus and numbers of COVID-19 considerably reduced.

Dr Faisal said that at present only 152 patients of coronavirus were admitted in Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) and District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Abbottabad while most of them had mild symptoms and within few days they would be discharged.

He requested the masses to stay at home during the Eid-ul-Adha and follow the SOPs issued by the government for their own safety.

