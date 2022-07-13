UrduPoint.com

Only 17pc Paid Wasa Bills In Garden Mohallah

Faizan Hashmi Published July 13, 2022 | 07:47 PM

Water and Sanitation Agency Managing Director Abu Bakar Imran regretted on Wednesday that only 17 per cent of Wasa consumers were paying bills in Garden Mohallah, Sheikhupura Road

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency Managing Director Abu Bakar Imran regretted on Wednesday that only 17 per cent of Wasa consumers were paying bills in Garden Mohallah, Sheikhupura Road.

He said that there were 1,061 registered Wasa consumers in the mohallah, of which only 184 consumers were paying their sewerage bills. He said that the residents of the mohallah owed Rs 1.9 million to Wasa.

He took notice of sewerage issues in Garden Mohallah, reached the locality to review the situation and listen to people's complaints. Deputy Managing Director Waste Ikramullah, Director I&C Umar Iftikhar and other officers accompanied him.

The MD Wasa said that mechanical de-silting of sewerage lines would be started on Wednesday and the process would be completed in a week. He asked the consumers to pay their bills on time so that their issues could be redressed.

