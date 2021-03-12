Only 1pc pass AD&SJ written exam

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :About one per cent candidates were able to pass the written examination for the vacant posts of additional district and sessions judges (AD&SJs), held by the Lahore High Court (LHC).

According to the results announced here, only four out of 404 candidates could pass the written examination, including one woman. Successful candidates include Muzaffar Ali Anjum, Rahila Shahid, Rehman Yaqoob Irfani and Waris Ali.

LHC Chief Juistice Muhammad Qasim Khan announced the results of written exam in a simple ceremony, held at the LHC judges lounge. Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmed, Justice Shahid Waheed, Justice Ali Baqir Najafi, Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan, Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh, Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi, Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem as well as LHC Registrar Malik Mushtaq Ahmed Ojla and officers and staff of the LHC Examination Wing were also present.

While addressing the ceremony, the chief justice said that the participation rate of women lawyers in the examination was very low; however, it was good that all stages of the examinations had been done in a smooth and transparent manner.

"We hope that judges who have passed examinations will play a pivotal role in delivering justice to the litigants," he said.

A committee, headed by Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan and comprising Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi and Justice Sardar Ahmed Naeem, supervised all the recruitment process.

While giving a briefing to the participants, Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem said that 668 lawyers had applied for the vacant posts of additional sessions judges, while 404, including 40 women. out of 654 eligible candidates appeared in the examination.

He said that written exams were held from October 19 to October 27 whereas five examination centers were set up across the province. He further briefed that various steps were taken to make the examination process transparent and foolproof security arrangements were made.