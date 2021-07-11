Only 20 percent of above 50 years receive vaccine: Asad

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Sunday urged the citizens aged 50 years or above to get vaccinated to make themselves safe from the Covid-19 pandemic.

In his tweet, the minister said Pakistan had 27.2 million people who were 50 years or older.

"This age group is the most vulnerable to serious health effect of Covid," he added.

Asad Umar who is also head of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said so far 5.6 million or 20.6 percent of these had gotten at least one dose of vaccine. "Please encourage all in this age group to vaccinate as soon as possible," he added.