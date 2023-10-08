Only 23 days left for illegal immigrants to leave Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) Foreign citizens residing illegally in Pakistan now have only 23 days to leave the country or face deportation.

Foreigners living illegally must leave Pakistan by October 31 or law enforcement agencies will ensure their arrest and deportation.

In the recent meeting of the Apex Committee of the National Action Plan, it had been decided to take strict action against the illegal immigrants living in Pakistan and the trade and properties of illegal immigrants.