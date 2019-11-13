UrduPoint.com
Only 23% Pakistanis Rate The Performance Of Police In The Past Year As Good Or Very Good

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 02:17 PM

Only 23% Pakistanis rate the performance of police in the past year as good or very good

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, only 23% Pakistanis rate the performance of police in the past year as good or very good

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, only 23% Pakistanis rate the performance of police in the past year as good or very good.

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “What is your opinion on the police institutions’ and leaders’ performance in the past year? Would you say the performance of police has been very good, good, satisfactory, bad or very bad?” In response to this question, 5% said it was very good, 18% said it was good, 25% said it was satisfactory, 28% said it was bad, 23% said it was very bad while 1% did not know or respond to the question.

