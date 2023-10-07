Open Menu

Only 24 Days Left For Illegal Immigrants To Leave Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published October 07, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Only 24 days left for illegal immigrants to leave Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) Foreign citizens residing illegally in Pakistan now have only 24 days to leave the country or face deportation.

Foreigners living illegally must leave Pakistan by October 31 or law enforcement agencies will ensure their arrest and deportation.

In the recent meeting of the Apex Committee of the National Action Plan, it had been decided to take strict action against the illegal immigrants living in Pakistan and the trade and properties of illegal immigrants.

Related Topics

Pakistan October

Recent Stories

UAE’s Asma Alhosani made history on Friday as th ..

UAE’s Asma Alhosani made history on Friday as the country’s first woman to s ..

6 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 October 2023

56 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 October 2023

2 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates finish second at Gran Piemonte i ..

UAE Team Emirates finish second at Gran Piemonte in Italy

8 hours ago
 First land trip service connecting Ras Al Khaimah ..

First land trip service connecting Ras Al Khaimah with Oman&#039;s Musandam laun ..

9 hours ago
 MBRSC showcases UAE&#039;s global impact in space ..

MBRSC showcases UAE&#039;s global impact in space exploration at IAC 2023 in Bak ..

9 hours ago
UAE records best-ever performance at Asian Games

UAE records best-ever performance at Asian Games

10 hours ago
 UAE President, US Senator Joni Ernst discuss bilat ..

UAE President, US Senator Joni Ernst discuss bilateral strategic alliance

10 hours ago
 Nawaz will visit Gulf states to seek investment fo ..

Nawaz will visit Gulf states to seek investment for Pakistan: Senator

10 hours ago
 5-day National polio-eradication drive successfull ..

5-day National polio-eradication drive successfully concludes in AJK

10 hours ago
 Poland and Hungary clash with EU over migration re ..

Poland and Hungary clash with EU over migration reform

11 hours ago
 Zelensky warns Russia will 'again try to destroy' ..

Zelensky warns Russia will 'again try to destroy' power grid

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan