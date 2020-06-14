Only 264 under use out of 626 dedicated ventilators for coronavirus patients: Dr. Yasmin Rashid

Health Minister Punjab Dr. Yasmin Rashid has said that as many as 9,546 coronavirus positive patients recovered while 890 patients in the province so far

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ):Health Minister Punjab Dr. Yasmin Rashid has said that as many as 9,546 coronavirus positive patients recovered while 890 patients in the province so far.

Speaking during general debate on COVID-19 pandemic during the Punjab Assembly session at a local hotel here on Friday, she said the government had conducted coronavirus tests of 327,072 persons, adding that there were 314,975 suspected and 47,382 confirmed coronavirus cases in Punjab.

Earlier, Punjab Assembly session started after a two-day break with Panel of Chairman Mian Shafi Muhammad in the chair. Punjab Assembly session started one hour and 10 minutes behind its scheduled time of 2 p.m. The day was reserved to questions and answers relating to Local Government and Community Development Department and Parliamentary Secretary Local Government Ahmed Khan Bhachar answered the questions.

The Health Minister told the house that 1,919 confirmed coronavirus cases were reported during the last 24 hours, adding that there were 314,975 suspected and 4,782 confirmed coronavirus patients in total in Punjab. She said 2,693 persons were quarantined at their homes with 86 jail inmates were coronavirus patients.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid said all the pilgrims and Tableeghi Jamaat preachers who had recovered from coronavirus were sent to their homes safely.

About the Pakistanis returning from abroad, Health Minister Punjab Dr. Yasmin Rashid said 117 persons tested positive among the 10,252 Pakistanis who had returned from abroad, adding that 5,381 tested negative while test results of 2,704 persons were awaited. She said the government had, so far, conducted direct tests of 25,386 persons while 113,064 were tested for coronavirus through contact tracing and 5,978 persons were reported positive for coronavirus among those tested.

Dr. Yasmin said that Punjab had the capacity of 10,000 tests per day while 9,179 coronavirus tests were conducted during the past 24 hours, adding that the government had conducted 327,072 tests so far. She said the Punjab government had increased the number of laboratories from 1 to 24 in record period while the coronavirus treatment facilities were available in 207 hospitals in the province.

The Minister said a total of 2,177 ventilators were available in Punjab and out of these 626 were dedicated to the coronavirus patients while 264 were under use of coronavirus patients. She said the suspected coronavirus healthcare workers were 4,168 in total.

Opposition MPAs Khawaja Imran Nazir and Tahir Khalil Sindhu criticised Punjab government on its preparations to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. The opposition members expressed their reservations on government's decision to select Expo Centre as Coronavirus Field Hospital.

Chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC II) Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari lambasted the young doctors for their hooliganism and hailed Health Minister Punjab Dr. Yasmin Rashid who tolerated their rowdyism and unprofessional behaviour.

The opposition staged a walk-out in reaction of the verbal exchange with the opposition on the issue of young doctors (YDA) in the province. The assembly continued in the absence of the opposition members. However, Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid regretted the comments made by Yawar Hussain Bokahri and apologized to the opposition.

Speaking on a point of order, Opposition MPA Rana Muhammad Iqbal criticised the government for suspending the Local Government (LG), adding that the people would not exonerate the PTI government for LG bodies. He said the abolition of the institution had added to the problems faced by the masses.

Rana Muhammad Iqbal alleged that the people did not have access to clean drinking water and suffer due to absence of sanitation facilities today.

PML-N MPA Samiullah Khan, during the questions and answers session, said the Anti-Encroachment Special Squad in the city was constituted by the government to purge the provincial metropolis of encroachment, adding that it had failed to make Lahore encroachments free. He said encroachments had increased in the city today, adding that the bureaucracy always portrayed a false picture of the situation.

Responding the Parliamentary Secretary Ahmed Khan Bhachar said the government did not want to render people unemployed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The house also witnessed a heated argument between the chair, Panel of Chairman Mian Shafi Muhammad, and Opposition MPA Rana Mashood Ahmed on the issue of agriculture tax proposed to be levied in Punjab in the upcoming budget for the fiscal year 2020-21. Rana Mashood, addressing the chair, said the Panel of Chairman Mian Shafi Muhammad always bulldozed opinion in the house.

The chair clarified that no agriculture tax was in the offing the upcoming budget, adding that the opposition member must follow the proper etiquette while addressing the chair. However, Law Minister Raja Basharat played the pacifier and asked Rana Mashood Ahmed Khan to discuss his reservations with him.

PPP Parliamentary Leader Hassan Murtaza said the government was mulling agriculture tax in the province, adding that the opposition would oppose the new tax against the farmers by all means. However, he said the farmers were ready to pay any tax to the state if it was levied keeping in mind the financial status of the farmers.

PPP leader criticised government on its approach to contain coronavirus pandemic, adding that strong coordination between the provincial Health department and the YDA was need of the hour.

On the locust swarms, he said Asif Ali Zardari had warned the government of the impending danger of the locusts in his budget speech last year but the government did not adopt any precautions even after lapse of a year.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Central Punjab President Sania Kamran took oath as MPA and Panel of Chairman Mian Shafi Muhammad, who chaired the PA session in the absence of Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, administered oath to the newly elected MPA Sania Kamran.

Sania Kamran was elected against a reserved seat which fell vacant after the demise of PTI MPA Shaheen Raza who died of coronavirus.

The agenda for the day included a resolution to be moved by the treasury for extension of six ordinances under Article 128(2)(a), but the Chair put off the resolution in order to start general discussion on coronavirus situation in the province.

On completion of day's agenda, Panel of Chairman Mian Shafi Muhammad adjourned the session till June 15 (Monday) at 2 p.m. Punjab government is due to present the budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 on the day.