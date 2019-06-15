Only 28 cases pending with Supreme Judicial Council (SJC)

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Since the last few days, discussions on electronic and print media convey an impression that around 350 references are pending with the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC).The figures repeatedly quoted by various people are not only erroneous but also misleading and contrary to the facts.

It is hereby clarified that 426 complaints / references had been received in the Supreme Judicial Council.

All of them were processed and after going through various stages of process as per "The Supreme Judicial Council Procedure of Enquiry 2005", 398 cases have been disposed of and only 28 cases, including the two Presidential References, are pending before it. It is further clarified that all the cases are in process and will be disposed of in due course of time.