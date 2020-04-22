UrduPoint.com
Only 28 Pass Exam For Civil Judges Posts

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 10:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Only 28 out of 3,165 candidates have been declared successful in a written examination for the posts of civil judges-cum-magistrates in Punjab.

According to details, 6,885 candidates applied for the posts but 6,589 were initially allowed to appear.

However, 3165 candidates actually appeared in the examination and only 28 candidates, less then one per cent, were able to pass it. Among the successful candidates, 12 are female and 16 male.

The competitive examination was held by the Lahore High Court in November, 2019.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan announced the result on Wednesday at a ceremony which was attended by LHC judges, LHC Registrar, director general Punjab Judicial academy, director general directorate of district judiciary and others.

