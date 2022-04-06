Only 3 corona patients admitted in LRH

The numbers of corona patients were reduced to three in Lady Reading Hospital, the biggest hospital of the province, said the spokesman of the hospital on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :The numbers of corona patients were reduced to three in Lady Reading Hospital, the biggest hospital of the province, said the spokesman of the hospital on Wednesday.

He said that 400 beds were allocated for corona patients out of which only three patients were admitted in the hospital.

He said that only one corona patient was under treatment in ICU.