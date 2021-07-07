UrduPoint.com
Only 30 Corona Patients Under Treatment In Khyber Teaching Hospital

Muhammad Irfan 25 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 02:42 PM

Only 30 corona patients under treatment in Khyber Teaching Hospital

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :The number of COVID-19 patients has decreased in the hospitals of Khyber Pakhtunkhaw as only 30 patients were under treatment in Khyber Teaching Hospital, an official of the administration told media on Wednesday.

The hospital allotted 106 beds and had 25 ventilators for COVID-19 patients, whereas only four patients were on Bipolar and ventilators in intensive care at the hospital,an official told the media.

"Four patients are undergoing the treatment at HDU while twenty two patients are being treated for low oxygen levels," he mentioned.

He confirmed that one patient died due to coronary heart disease.

