Open Menu

Only 36 Feet Of Water Level In Mangla Left To Reach Its Maximum Capacity

Muhammad Irfan Published July 17, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Only 36 feet of water level in Mangla left to reach its maximum capacity

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) , Jul 17 (APP):Since impounding of the Mangla Dam's reservoir was swiftly underway only 36 feet of water level in the dam was left on Monday to reach the maximum level of 1,242 feet by the mid of next month.

The water level in Mangla Dam was reported as 1205.65 feet, with live storage of 4.699 MAF against a maximum conservation level of 1242 feet, official sources.

The inflows of the Jhelum River at Mangla reservoir were reported as 51,300 cusecs with the outflows of 10,000 cusecs of water from the reservoir on Monday, the sources said.

The overall position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages in the country remained Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 176,700 cusecs and Outflows 180,000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 45,700 cusecs and Outflows 45,700 cusecs, Khairabad Bridge: Inflows 226,200 cusecs and Outflow 226,200, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 51,300 cusecs and Outflows 10000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 95,400 cusecs and Outflows 67,200 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 214,000 cusecs and Outflows 206,000 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 228,500 cusecs and Outflows 210,000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 184,500 cusecs and Outflows 166,500 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 179,000 cusecs and Outflows 139,100 cusecs Sukkur: Inflows 133,000 cusecs and Outflows 77,300 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 76,200 cusecs and Outflows 33,800 cusecs Trimmu: Inflows 34,400 cusecs and Outflow 21,000 cusecs Panjnad: Inflows 55,100 cusecs and Outflows 40,000 cusecs.

The current situation of Reservoirs (Level and Storage) were, Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1402 feet, present level 1514.77 feet, maximum conservation level 1,550 feet, live storage today 3.890 MAF.

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1205.65 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 4.699 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 645.70 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.145 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum Kotri From

Recent Stories

UAE Pro League awards ceremony to take place Augus ..

UAE Pro League awards ceremony to take place August 10th

13 minutes ago
 Global temperatures soar as US and China renew cli ..

Global temperatures soar as US and China renew climate talks

48 minutes ago
 ERC inaugurates 5 high-tech halls at Tishreen Univ ..

ERC inaugurates 5 high-tech halls at Tishreen University in Syria

58 minutes ago
 Shakeel, Agha hit fifties, bring Pakistan back on ..

Shakeel, Agha hit fifties, bring Pakistan back on track against Sri Lanka

1 hour ago
 Pervez Khattak launches PTI- Parliamentarians

Pervez Khattak launches PTI- Parliamentarians

1 hour ago
 Pakistan expresses dissent on new financial model ..

Pakistan expresses dissent on new financial model for ICC events

2 hours ago
Infinix NOTE 30 Pro Series: A Wireless Future is j ..

Infinix NOTE 30 Pro Series: A Wireless Future is just around the corner?

2 hours ago
 Emirates Development Bank wins International Finan ..

Emirates Development Bank wins International Finance award for &#039;Best Region ..

2 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi reviews Sharjah Book Authority&#0 ..

Bodour Al Qasimi reviews Sharjah Book Authority&#039;s latest events and program ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Government delegation participates in United N ..

UAE Government delegation participates in United Nations High-Level Political Fo ..

3 hours ago
 Sharjah&#039;s Cultural Affairs Department organis ..

Sharjah&#039;s Cultural Affairs Department organises Arabic Poetry Forum in Guin ..

3 hours ago
 Bilawal can't become PM, says Sheikh Rashid

Bilawal can't become PM, says Sheikh Rashid

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan