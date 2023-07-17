Only 36 feet of water level in Mangla left to reach its maximum capacity

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) , Jul 17 (APP):Since impounding of the Mangla Dam's reservoir was swiftly underway only 36 feet of water level in the dam was left on Monday to reach the maximum level of 1,242 feet by the mid of next month.

The water level in Mangla Dam was reported as 1205.65 feet, with live storage of 4.699 MAF against a maximum conservation level of 1242 feet, official sources.

The inflows of the Jhelum River at Mangla reservoir were reported as 51,300 cusecs with the outflows of 10,000 cusecs of water from the reservoir on Monday, the sources said.

The overall position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages in the country remained Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 176,700 cusecs and Outflows 180,000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 45,700 cusecs and Outflows 45,700 cusecs, Khairabad Bridge: Inflows 226,200 cusecs and Outflow 226,200, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 51,300 cusecs and Outflows 10000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 95,400 cusecs and Outflows 67,200 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 214,000 cusecs and Outflows 206,000 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 228,500 cusecs and Outflows 210,000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 184,500 cusecs and Outflows 166,500 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 179,000 cusecs and Outflows 139,100 cusecs Sukkur: Inflows 133,000 cusecs and Outflows 77,300 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 76,200 cusecs and Outflows 33,800 cusecs Trimmu: Inflows 34,400 cusecs and Outflow 21,000 cusecs Panjnad: Inflows 55,100 cusecs and Outflows 40,000 cusecs.

The current situation of Reservoirs (Level and Storage) were, Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1402 feet, present level 1514.77 feet, maximum conservation level 1,550 feet, live storage today 3.890 MAF.

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1205.65 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 4.699 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 645.70 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.145 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m on Tuesday.