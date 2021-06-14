Only 40 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in capital: NCOC

National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Monday said that only 40 new cases of Coronavirus were reported from the federal capital during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Monday said that only 40 new cases of Coronavirus were reported from the Federal capital during the last 24 hours.

According to an official of NCOC, as many as 34 cases were reported on Sunday while 64 cases were reported on Saturday.

He said so far 82,139 cases were reported from the federal capital while 772 deaths were reported from Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT). He added 79,710 patients had been recovered completely.

Meanwhile, during a surprise visit to Community Health Centre, Shah Allah Ditta, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan said that the national COVID-19 positivity ratio continued to fall steadily.

This is evidence that the government's lockdown and enforcement of SOPs, along with greater vaccine uptake and administration has had an impact on spread of the disease.

He said that the government was regularly monitoring compliance across all sectors in all federating units.

The NCOC is deeply concerned and has alerted all industries that compliance is not up to the mark.

He said that the vaccination drive was continuing in full swing."We have administered more vaccine doses than countries such as Australia, Switzerland, Portugal, and Belgium as daily administration had ranged from 300,000 to 400,000, he added.

Dr Faisal said that walk-in vaccination was opened for above 30 years of age on the 29th May. He added all 30 plus people should send CNIC to 1166 to register and visit any vaccination center and get vaccinated.

He said that the registration for people aged 18 years and above was opened on the 27th of May and scheduled vaccine administration was started from the 3rd of June. He said that walk-in vaccination had also been opened across the country for all teachers and school staff above 18 years of age on the 29th of May.