Only 432 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Across Country: NCOC

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 10:00 PM

Only 432 new COVID-19 cases reported across country: NCOC

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 caseload in Pakistan had reached 280,461 with 432 new cases reported during last 24 hours, an official of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Coronavirus said on Tuesday.

Sharing the data, he said total 5,999 deaths had been reported from the disease with 15 during last 24 hours. He said 249,397 patients had been recovered while 1,013 were in critical condition.

He added that total 2,031,955 tests had been conducted while in last 24 hours 10,690 tests were conducted. He said 121,705 cases were reported from Sindh, 93,336 from Punjab, 34,253 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15,095 from Islamabad, 2,198 from Gilgit Baltistan, 11,777 from Balochistan and 2,097 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said so far 8,230 active cases were reported from Sindh, 8,608 from Punjab, 3,895 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,250 from Islamabad, 342 from Gilgit Baltistan, 1,428 from Balochistan and 312 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said 2,226 deaths had been reported from Sindh, 2,153 from Punjab, 1,208 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 167 from Islamabad, 55 from Gilgit Baltistan, 136 from Balochistan and 54 deaths were reported from AJK.

He said as many as 111,249 patients had recovered in Sindh, 82,575 in Punjab, 29,150 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 12,678 in Islamabad, 1,801 Gilgit Baltistan, 10,213 in Balochistan and 1,731 in AJK.

