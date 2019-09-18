Only 45 cases of dengue reported from city so far: Health deptt

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :As many as 1869 dengue cases have been reported throughout the province so far out of which 1722 are from Rawalpindi and only 45 cases from Lahore.

This was stated by a spokesman of the Health department through a hand out issued here on Wednesday.

It was said that measures had been taken for reducing the price of test fee in private hospitals whereas the same test would be conducted free of cost in government hospitals.

It further said that steps were being taken on war footing basis for coping with dengue disease by imposing emergency in Rawalpindi.

It further said that 4 patients affected from dengue had so far lost their lives out of which one was from Faisalabad and three were from Rawalpindi.

More than 500 workers have been recruited in surveillance teams to control dengue in Rawalpindi.

However, it was disclosed in third party evaluation that false facts and figures had been provided on which departmental inquiry and action had been initiated against the concerned responsible officers. Information regarding dengue could be obtained on call free number 0800-99000.