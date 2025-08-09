Only 48.4% Of Pakistani Children Exclusively Breastfed:WHO
Sumaira FH Published August 09, 2025 | 12:28 AM
As World Breastfeeding Week 2025 comes to an end, the World Health Organization (WHO) alerted that only 48.4% per cent of infants under six months are exclusively breastfed in Pakistan, well below the World Health Assembly target of 60 per cent by 2030
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) As World Breastfeeding Week 2025 comes to an end, the World Health Organization (WHO) alerted that only 48.4% per cent of infants under six months are exclusively breastfed in Pakistan, well below the World Health Assembly target of 60 per cent by 2030.
This shortfall results in losses of US$2.8 billion annually due to the negative impact of low breastfeeding rates on public health, according to data from Nutrition International’s Cost of Not Breastfeeding Tool.
In Pakistan, low breastfeeding rates also trigger over 33,700 deaths, 6.6 million child diarrhoea cases and 2.7 million school years lost annually, according to the same data from Nutrition International.
In addition, the country’s expenditure on breastmilk substitutes, which are less healthy for infants, exceeds US$888 million per year.
Under the international theme “Prioritise breastfeeding: Create sustainable support systems” and following a recent global joint statement by WHO and UNICEF, WHO reiterated that breastfeeding is one of the most effective ways to ensure a baby’s health, development and survival in the earliest stages of life.
It acts as their first vaccine, protecting against multiple diseases such as diarrhoea and pneumonia.
Investing in informing and supporting all mothers to prioritise breastfeeding is investing in a healthier Pakistan. WHO will continue to fully support Pakistan and its partners to promote breastfeeding, which is the safest and best way to protect a baby’s health and, in addition, generates US$35 in economic returns for every Dollar invested,” said WHO Representative in Pakistan Dr Dapeng Luo.
In partnership with the Government of Pakistan and partners, since January 2024, WHO has promoted breastfeeding by providing counselling to over 172,000 mothers in 157 nutrition stabilization centres (NSCs) across the country.
The Organization also supported initiatives such as the training of more than 700 workers – including doctors, nurses and LHVs – the conceptualization of the Sindh Protection and Promotion of Breast-Feeding and Young Child Nutrition Act (2023), the establishment of lactation management rooms in NSCs, Infant and Young Child Feeding (IYCF) guidelines and training packages, and trainings on the Baby Friendly Hospital Initiative (BFHI).
Recent Stories
UAE Boxer advances to final of Asian Boxing U19 & U22 Boxing Championships
Ministry of Defence undersecretary visits Sacheon Air Base in Korea
State Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Kesoo Mal Kheal high ..
Rana urges PTI to change attitude for resolving political issues
Shah Bhitai's urs to commence on Saturday
Govt launches “Agri Stack” plan to digitize Pakistan’s farming sector
Only 48.4% of Pakistani children exclusively breastfed:WHO
UAE leaders condole with President of Ghana over helicopter crash victims
Two killed in Lakki Marwat firing
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori joins colorful boat rally in Keamari to celeb ..
CMPak ensures uninterrupted services despite extreme weather
AJK govt provides Rs 71 billion subsidy on flour & electricity: Anwaar ul Haq
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM KP directs DCs to enhance public service delivery27 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker condemns Israeli cabinet’s approval of Gaza occupation37 minutes ago
-
State Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Kesoo Mal Kheal highlights govt focus on ..23 minutes ago
-
Rana urges PTI to change attitude for resolving political issues23 minutes ago
-
Shah Bhitai's urs to commence on Saturday23 minutes ago
-
Govt launches “Agri Stack” plan to digitize Pakistan’s farming sector23 minutes ago
-
Only 48.4% of Pakistani children exclusively breastfed:WHO8 minutes ago
-
Two killed in Lakki Marwat firing8 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori joins colorful boat rally in Keamari to celebrate independence9 minutes ago
-
CMPak ensures uninterrupted services despite extreme weather20 minutes ago
-
Investment accord between GPA & Chinese Company essential for economic future: Kakar9 minutes ago
-
PU ISCS organises seminar on beggary33 minutes ago