Only 48.4% of Pakistani children exclusively breastfed:WHO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) As World Breastfeeding Week 2025 comes to an end, the World Health Organization (WHO) alerted that only 48.4% per cent of infants under six months are exclusively breastfed in Pakistan, well below the World Health Assembly target of 60 per cent by 2030.

This shortfall results in losses of US$2.8 billion annually due to the negative impact of low breastfeeding rates on public health, according to data from Nutrition International’s Cost of Not Breastfeeding Tool.

In Pakistan, low breastfeeding rates also trigger over 33,700 deaths, 6.6 million child diarrhoea cases and 2.7 million school years lost annually, according to the same data from Nutrition International.

In addition, the country’s expenditure on breastmilk substitutes, which are less healthy for infants, exceeds US$888 million per year.

Under the international theme “Prioritise breastfeeding: Create sustainable support systems” and following a recent global joint statement by WHO and UNICEF, WHO reiterated that breastfeeding is one of the most effective ways to ensure a baby’s health, development and survival in the earliest stages of life.

It acts as their first vaccine, protecting against multiple diseases such as diarrhoea and pneumonia.

Investing in informing and supporting all mothers to prioritise breastfeeding is investing in a healthier Pakistan. WHO will continue to fully support Pakistan and its partners to promote breastfeeding, which is the safest and best way to protect a baby’s health and, in addition, generates US$35 in economic returns for every Dollar invested,” said WHO Representative in Pakistan Dr Dapeng Luo.

In partnership with the Government of Pakistan and partners, since January 2024, WHO has promoted breastfeeding by providing counselling to over 172,000 mothers in 157 nutrition stabilization centres (NSCs) across the country.

The Organization also supported initiatives such as the training of more than 700 workers – including doctors, nurses and LHVs – the conceptualization of the Sindh Protection and Promotion of Breast-Feeding and Young Child Nutrition Act (2023), the establishment of lactation management rooms in NSCs, Infant and Young Child Feeding (IYCF) guidelines and training packages, and trainings on the Baby Friendly Hospital Initiative (BFHI).