Only 513 new COVID-19 cases reported across country: NCOC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on coronavirus on Thursday said that only 513 new COVID-19 cases were reported across Pakistan during last 24 hours.

According to an official of NCOC, only eight deaths from coronavirus had been reported during last 24 hours while 272,804 patients had been recovered.

Sharing the data, he said that the COVID-19 caseload in Pakistan had reached 290,958 while total 6,209 deaths had been reported from the disease. As many as 769 patients were in critical condition.

He added that total 2,363,752 tests had been conducted while in last 24 hours 23,670 tests were conducted. He said 127,060 cases were reported from Sindh, 95,800 from Punjab, 35,468 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15,425 from Islamabad, 2,583 from Gilgit Baltistan, 12,403 from Balochistan and 2,219 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said so far 4,224 active cases were reported from Sindh, 3,404 from Punjab, 1,515 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1,414 from Islamabad, 296 from Gilgit Baltistan, 991 from Balochistan and 101 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said 2,343 deaths had been reported from Sindh, 2,186 from Punjab, 1,242 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 175 from Islamabad, 63 from Gilgit Baltistan, 139 from Balochistan and 61 deaths were reported from AJK.

He said as many as 120,493 patients had recovered in Sindh, 90,210 in Punjab, 32,711 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 13,836 in Islamabad, 2,224 Gilgit Baltistan, 11,273 in Balochistan and 2,057 in AJK.