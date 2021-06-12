UrduPoint.com
Only 60,000 KSA Residents To Perform Hajj This Year

Sat 12th June 2021

Only 60,000 KSA residents to perform Hajj this year

Saudi Arabia would limit this year's hajj pilgrimage to 60,000 residents and nationals living in kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Saudi Arabia would limit this year's hajj pilgrimage to 60,000 residents and nationals living in kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

Saudi ministers for health and Hajj on Saturday disclosed that Saudi Arabia has announced this restriction due to ongoing corona virus pandemic, Arab news reported.

It stressed that those desire to perform Hajj (fifth pillar of islam) must be free of any chronic diseases, should be vaccinated and fall within the age limits from 18 to 65 years.

