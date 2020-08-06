Only 675 new COVID-19 cases reported across country: NCOC

The COVID-19 caseload in Pakistan had reached 281,136 with 675 new cases reported during last 24 hours, an official of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Coronavirus said on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 caseload in Pakistan had reached 281,136 with 675 new cases reported during last 24 hours, an official of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Coronavirus said on Wednesday.

Sharing the data, he said total 6,014 deaths had been reported from the disease with 15 during last 24 hours. He said 254,286 patients had been recovered while 872 were in critical condition.

He added that total 2,043,870 tests had been conducted while in last 24 hours 11,915 tests were conducted. He said 122,016 cases were reported from Sindh, 93,571 from Punjab, 34,324 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15,122 from Islamabad, 2,218 from Gilgit Baltistan, 11,780 from Balochistan and 2,105 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said so far 6,517 active cases were reported from Sindh, 6,234 from Punjab, 3,856 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,223 from Islamabad, 343 from Gilgit Baltistan, 1,417 from Balochistan and 246 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said 2,231 deaths had been reported from Sindh, 2,157 from Punjab, 1,213 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 167 from Islamabad, 55 from Gilgit Baltistan, 136 from Balochistan and 55 deaths were reported from AJK.

He said as many as 113,268 patients had recovered in Sindh, 85,180 in Punjab, 29,255 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 12,732 in Islamabad, 1,820 Gilgit Baltistan, 10,227 in Balochistan and 1,804 in AJK.