Only 782 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Across Country: NCOC

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 09:34 PM

The COVID-19 caseload in Pakistan had reached 282,644 with 782 new cases reported during last 24 hours, an official of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on coronavirus said on Friday

Sharing the data, he said total 6,052 deaths had been reported from the disease with 17 during last 24 hours. He said 258,099 patients had been recovered while 826 were in critical condition.

He added that total 2,079,333 tests had been conducted while in last 24 hours 20,461 tests were conducted.

He said 122,759 cases were reported from Sindh, 94,040 from Punjab, 34,432 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15,182 from Islamabad, 2,287 from Gilgit Baltistan, 11,821 from Balochistan and 2,124 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said so far 5,991 active cases were reported from Sindh, 5,791 from Punjab, 2,532 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2179 from Islamabad, 371 from Gilgit Baltistan, 1,417 from Balochistan and 213 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said 2,250 deaths had been reported from Sindh, 2,164 from Punjab, 1,219 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 170 from Islamabad, 55 from Gilgit Baltistan, 137 from Balochistan and 57 deaths were reported from AJK.

He said as many as 114,518 patients had recovered in Sindh, 86,085 in Punjab, 30,681 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 12,833 in Islamabad, 1,861 Gilgit Baltistan, 10,267 in Balochistan and 1,854 in AJK.

