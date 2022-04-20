Only agenda of present govt to serve people: Hamza Shehbaz

UrduPoint.com

Punjab Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shehbaz on Tuesday said that the only agenda of the present government was to serve the people and bring ease in the lives of the common man

He said that solid steps would be taken to provide immediate relief to the people who had been suffering for the last four years due to bad governance and corrupt practices of the past government.

Talking to the media at the residence of Pakistan People's Party leader Hasan Murtaza, he said that all allies would be taken on board while taking decisions as consultation was very important in democracy.

He said the past rulers who committed wrongdoings had to be answerable for their misdeeds as nobody was above the law.

Hamza Shehbaz said that electoral reforms were necessary to ensure free, fair and transparent elections in the country.

Hamza Shehbaz thanked PPP leader Hasan Murtaza for extending support in the election of chief minister Punjab.

Hamza Shehbaz also visited the residence of MPA Asad Khokhar and thanked him for the support in the CM's election.

