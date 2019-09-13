Only cleanliness can ward off dengue mosquito: Expert

(@imziishan)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Director (Medical) Punjab Social Security Bahawalpur region, Dr. Muhammad Asghar Chaudhary has said that only cleanliness could keep dengue mosquito away from people.

Talking to journalists here, he said that dengue mosquito was being reported in areas, especially where water was accumulated on roads and streets. "Dengue mosquito lives on accumulated water and cool places," he said.

He said that dengue and other species of mosquitoes were mostly reported in areas where people did not pay attention towards cleanliness. "Only cleanliness can keep dengue mosquito away from people," he said.

He advised people not leave water in pots and on floor. "Accumulation of water on roads and streets also attract dengue mosquito," he said. He added that water coming from air-conditioned also caused stay of dengue mosquito at homes.