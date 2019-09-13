UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Only Cleanliness Can Ward Off Dengue Mosquito: Expert

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 11:11 AM

Only cleanliness can ward off dengue mosquito: Expert

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Director (Medical) Punjab Social Security Bahawalpur region, Dr. Muhammad Asghar Chaudhary has said that only cleanliness could keep dengue mosquito away from people.

Talking to journalists here, he said that dengue mosquito was being reported in areas, especially where water was accumulated on roads and streets. "Dengue mosquito lives on accumulated water and cool places," he said.

He said that dengue and other species of mosquitoes were mostly reported in areas where people did not pay attention towards cleanliness. "Only cleanliness can keep dengue mosquito away from people," he said.

He advised people not leave water in pots and on floor. "Accumulation of water on roads and streets also attract dengue mosquito," he said. He added that water coming from air-conditioned also caused stay of dengue mosquito at homes.

Related Topics

Dengue Punjab Water Bahawalpur From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 13, 2019 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

24th World Energy Congress concludes with celebrat ..

11 hours ago

Publication of videos on crime-busting operations ..

12 hours ago

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

12 hours ago

Number of public benefits associations in UAE incr ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.