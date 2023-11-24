Only cycles allowed on Mall Road on Sunday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) The Punjab government on Friday announced banning vehicles on Mall Road on Sunday to prevent smog.

Only cyclists will be allowed on the road.

Lahore Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa issued orders on Friday to all departments concerned, sources told APP here.

TEPA and MCL have been issued orders to make Mall Road cycle-friendly on Sunday, besides police and other departments have been issued orders to stop the movement of vehicles on the road. Both departments are identifying cycling loops on the road.