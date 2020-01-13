UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Only Dialogue Proceess Can Ensure Regional Peace: Iranian Diplomat

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 06:40 PM

Only dialogue proceess can ensure regional peace: Iranian diplomat

An Iranian diplomat has said that an inclusive andcomprehensive intra-regional dialogue is the way out of the current crisis in the Middle East and saidthat Tehran would encourage Pakistan to continue its efforts for defusing tensions.It was said by counselor at the Embassy of Iran , Masoud Zamani at a roundtable conference here on Monday organized by Islamabad Policy Institute (IPI).

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th January, 2020) An Iranian diplomat has said that an inclusive andcomprehensive intra-regional dialogue is the way out of the current crisis in the middle East and saidthat Tehran would encourage Pakistan to continue its efforts for defusing tensions.It was said by counselor at the Embassy of Iran , Masoud Zamani at a roundtable conference here on Monday organized by Islamabad Policy Institute (IPI).

The conference titled Implication of the Military Flare-up in the Persian Gulf' was attended by diplomats, academics, and representatives of think tanks. The speakers discussed the situation in the aftermath of Iranian Commander Gen Qassem Soleimani's assassination and its impact on Pakistan."All of us should instead opt for and subscribe to a paradigm of regional inclusivity and synergy, as theonly realistic way out of the current cycle of crises,"he added.Zamani said, contrary to general perception, the solution to the latest crisis was "within reach andaccessible." He, however, said that this would require honest commitment to peace and partnershipfrom all the countries in the region.

Noting that security cannot be achieved through "hurling stones atthe neighbor's house," he regretted that some countries in the neighbourhood believed in acquisitionof foreign arms and "purchasing security and legitimacy" from others.

"Resort to war, considered an exception in international relations, has unfortunately become a normand rule in the region due to the attitude and conduct of the U.S.

and its followers. This is a viciouscircle that must be broken by the regional actors and all those committed to peace, quiet, andstability," he maintained.Speaking about Pakistan's efforts for reduction of tensions, the diplomat said those were welcome andIran encourages Pakistan to continue them.Director at Quaid-e-Azam University's school of politics and International Relations Dr Nazir Ahmedsaid Pakistan's major concern is the fallout of the crisis on Afghan peace process and Kashmir.

"Ourpriority should be to avoid a regional conflict," he said.Executive Director Center for International Strategic Studies (CISS) Amb Ali Sarwar Naqvi said thatthere was a "sad progression of events" and things were taking a "drastic and grim turn". He warnedthat a conflict in the region would suit Israel.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Islamabad Israel Iran Tehran Middle East All From Sad

Recent Stories

Foundation stone laid for MENA&#039;s first automo ..

16 minutes ago

Masood condoles with affected families

18 minutes ago

OIC condemns terrorist attack on military base in ..

20 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Reviews the OIC Efforts in Combating ..

20 minutes ago

Women’s Development Organization (WDO) Finalizes ..

20 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif’s picture in a London café goes vi ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.