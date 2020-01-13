Only dialogue proceess can ensure regional peace: Iranian diplomat

An Iranian diplomat has said that an inclusive andcomprehensive intra-regional dialogue is the way out of the current crisis in the Middle East and saidthat Tehran would encourage Pakistan to continue its efforts for defusing tensions.It was said by counselor at the Embassy of Iran , Masoud Zamani at a roundtable conference here on Monday organized by Islamabad Policy Institute (IPI).

The conference titled Implication of the Military Flare-up in the Persian Gulf' was attended by diplomats, academics, and representatives of think tanks. The speakers discussed the situation in the aftermath of Iranian Commander Gen Qassem Soleimani's assassination and its impact on Pakistan."All of us should instead opt for and subscribe to a paradigm of regional inclusivity and synergy, as theonly realistic way out of the current cycle of crises,"he added.Zamani said, contrary to general perception, the solution to the latest crisis was "within reach andaccessible." He, however, said that this would require honest commitment to peace and partnershipfrom all the countries in the region.

Noting that security cannot be achieved through "hurling stones atthe neighbor's house," he regretted that some countries in the neighbourhood believed in acquisitionof foreign arms and "purchasing security and legitimacy" from others.

"Resort to war, considered an exception in international relations, has unfortunately become a normand rule in the region due to the attitude and conduct of the U.S.

and its followers. This is a viciouscircle that must be broken by the regional actors and all those committed to peace, quiet, andstability," he maintained.Speaking about Pakistan's efforts for reduction of tensions, the diplomat said those were welcome andIran encourages Pakistan to continue them.Director at Quaid-e-Azam University's school of politics and International Relations Dr Nazir Ahmedsaid Pakistan's major concern is the fallout of the crisis on Afghan peace process and Kashmir.

"Ourpriority should be to avoid a regional conflict," he said.Executive Director Center for International Strategic Studies (CISS) Amb Ali Sarwar Naqvi said thatthere was a "sad progression of events" and things were taking a "drastic and grim turn". He warnedthat a conflict in the region would suit Israel.