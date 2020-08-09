UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Only Eight COVID-19 Related Deaths Reported Across Country: NCOC

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 06:10 PM

Only eight COVID-19 related deaths reported across country: NCOC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 caseload in Pakistan had reached 284,121 with only 634 new cases reported during last 24 hours, an official of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Coronavirus said on Sunday.

Sharing the data, he said total 6,082 deaths had been reported from the disease with only eight during last 24 hours.

He said 260,248 patients had been recovered while 791 were in critical condition.

He added that a total of 2,127,089 suspected patients tested for coronavirus while in last 24 hours 23,390 tests were conducted.

He said 123,546 cases were reported from Sindh, 94,360 from Punjab, 34,635 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15,241 from Islamabad, 2,321 from Gilgit Baltistan, 11,884 from Balochistan and 2,134 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said so far 5,869 active cases were reported from Sindh, 5,925 from Punjab, 1,863 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,156 from Islamabad, 364 from Gilgit Baltistan, 1,421 from Balochistan and 193 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said 2,262 deaths had been reported from Sindh, 2,169 from Punjab, 1,230 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 171 from Islamabad, 55 from Gilgit Baltistan, 137 from Balochistan and 58 deaths were reported from AJK.

He said as many as 115,415 patients had recovered in Sindh, 86,266 in Punjab, 31,542 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 12,914 in Islamabad, 1,902 Gilgit Baltistan, 10,326 in Balochistan and 1,883 in AJK.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority launches websi ..

13 minutes ago

Dubai Trade launches &#039;ZADI&#039; unified plat ..

28 minutes ago

MoHAP conducts 61,544 additional COVID-19 tests in ..

43 minutes ago

Emirates Post Group signs agreement to streamline ..

44 minutes ago

Emirates ramps up passenger services to Pakistan, ..

1 hour ago

New Emirati economic incentives are flexible, comp ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.