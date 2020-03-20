Only essential staff will be present at offices: DC

Deputy Commissioner Mianwali has directed the district heads of all government departments that only necessary staff except the Health Department and Punjab Facilities Management Committee will be present at office duty

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mianwali has directed the district heads of all government departments that only necessary staff except the Health Department and Punjab Facilities Management Committee will be present at office duty.

Under the precautionary measurements for avoiding coronavirus and according to the directions Punjab government only the necessary staff and officers will perform duty while the other staff will remain alert at homes while only the essential officers and staff will attend the government meetings.

Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah Friday said that in view of the spread of coronavirus the entrance of general public in all government offices has been banned for two next weeks, all shops, shopping centres, restaurants including hotels will be closed at 10 p.

m while pharmacies and grocery shops will be remained opened.

He further directed that all public parks, recreational spots have been closed while the officers at banks and owners of shopping malls will arrange sanitizers/ soap/ hand wash at proper places. In case of any emergency contact on: 0459-920152/234861 or Cell# 0333-6830930.