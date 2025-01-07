Open Menu

Only Illegal Foreign Nationals Being Repatriated; DC Office Clarifies

Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Only illegal foreign nationals being repatriated; DC Office clarifies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Office, Islamabad Capital Territory on Tuesday clarified that only the illegal foreign nationals are being repatriated as per law of the land.

"With regard to Afghan national, it is being clarified that those holding valid documentation—such as Proof of Registration (POR) cards, Afghan Citizen Cards (ACC), visas, or those listed for third-country resettlement—are not being repatriated. Islamabad Civil Administration remains committed to safeguarding the rights of all documented individuals," said a news release.

It added that the administration during the search and combing operations ensure that the law is upheld while giving undocumented foreign nationals the opportunity to validate their status.

In 2025, a total of 183 illegal foreign nationals have been deported from Islamabad while 2 illegal nationals are in holding areas. It is important to emphasize that all the time these deported individuals lacked any form of legal documentation to remain in Pakistan. The authorities continue to act strictly in accordance with the law, targeting only those who fail to present valid credentials.

The civil administration reaffirms its commitment to ensuring fair and humane treatment of all individuals while strictly adhering to legal requirements. Foreign nationals are encouraged to ensure they carry valid documentation to avoid any inconvenience.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Islamabad All From

Recent Stories

Hashr Al Maktoum inaugurates 17th session of ‘Ar ..

Hashr Al Maktoum inaugurates 17th session of ‘Arab Plast’ in Dubai

13 minutes ago
 FPCCI central committee first meeting calls for ti ..

FPCCI central committee first meeting calls for timely execution of CPEC project ..

18 minutes ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit kicks off Saturday, bri ..

1 Billion Followers Summit kicks off Saturday, brings together over 15,000 conte ..

27 minutes ago
 MENAFATF meets in Jordan to activate group's strat ..

MENAFATF meets in Jordan to activate group's strategic plans

42 minutes ago
 Ajman Arabian Horse Championship to kick off Thurs ..

Ajman Arabian Horse Championship to kick off Thursday with 287 horses

1 hour ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with China, conveys condo ..

UAE expresses solidarity with China, conveys condolences over earthquake victims

1 hour ago
DEWA, Expo City Dubai discuss cooperation

DEWA, Expo City Dubai discuss cooperation

1 hour ago
 HBL PSL 10 draft date, venue changed

HBL PSL 10 draft date, venue changed

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Festival of African Literature welcomes 37 ..

Sharjah Festival of African Literature welcomes 37 literary icons

2 hours ago
 95 dead,130 injured as 6.8-magnitude earthquake hi ..

95 dead,130 injured as 6.8-magnitude earthquake hits Tibet

2 hours ago
 Cape Town Test: Shan Masood breaks 27-year old rec ..

Cape Town Test: Shan Masood breaks 27-year old record on South African soil

2 hours ago
 Gohar Rasheed, Kubra Khan's wedding preparations s ..

Gohar Rasheed, Kubra Khan's wedding preparations start in Karachi

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan