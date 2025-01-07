Only Illegal Foreign Nationals Being Repatriated; DC Office Clarifies
Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2025 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Office, Islamabad Capital Territory on Tuesday clarified that only the illegal foreign nationals are being repatriated as per law of the land.
"With regard to Afghan national, it is being clarified that those holding valid documentation—such as Proof of Registration (POR) cards, Afghan Citizen Cards (ACC), visas, or those listed for third-country resettlement—are not being repatriated. Islamabad Civil Administration remains committed to safeguarding the rights of all documented individuals," said a news release.
It added that the administration during the search and combing operations ensure that the law is upheld while giving undocumented foreign nationals the opportunity to validate their status.
In 2025, a total of 183 illegal foreign nationals have been deported from Islamabad while 2 illegal nationals are in holding areas. It is important to emphasize that all the time these deported individuals lacked any form of legal documentation to remain in Pakistan. The authorities continue to act strictly in accordance with the law, targeting only those who fail to present valid credentials.
The civil administration reaffirms its commitment to ensuring fair and humane treatment of all individuals while strictly adhering to legal requirements. Foreign nationals are encouraged to ensure they carry valid documentation to avoid any inconvenience.
