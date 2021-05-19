Only Imran Khan made sincere efforts to bring transparency in electoral system: Gill

Prime Minister Imran Khan is making sincere efforts to bring transparency in the electoral system as introducing electoral reforms is inevitable in the larger interest of the people and the country, even if the Opposition do not want it to do so

This was stated by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill while reacting to the statement of PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi here Wednesday.

Shahbaz Gill said that the Reforms Bill 2017 was passed through blackmailing and bluffing to grant president-ship to the disqualified leader.

Shahbaz Gill said that introducing the fake Reforms Bill after 118 meetings and 631 proposals was aimed to give advantage to the 'fugitive' and added, how could transparency be supported by those who had introduced 'Chaanga Maanga' politics in the country and PML-N had always been elected through coveted means in the past, he added.