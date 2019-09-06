(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Friday said that the Pakistan has effectively highlighted Kashmir issue at international level and there is no doubt only Imran Khan's government can give befitting response to extremist Modi government.

Talking to private news channel, he said Kashmir was an important part of Pakistan's foreign policy and they always stand with Kashmiri brothers and sisters by all means.

"I have never seen the youth more mobilized before as they are at this time over Kashmir issue", he mentioned.

Ali Muhammad said Kashmiris would definitely get their right to self-determination as they have paid huge price and sacrificed their lives adding that PM Imran Khan declared himself as ambassador of Kashmir.

He said as far as "I know him, he will definitely fulfill his commitment about Kashmir issue".

He warned Indian government that Pakistan was prepared against any misadventure from Indian side and Indian forces would get a befitting response.

Minister said International media and opposition parties in India were also criticizing Modi's policies in the valley, adding that many world leaders have urged Narendra Modi to resolve bilateral issues with Pakistan in a peaceful way.

The world is also expressed deep concerns over the worsening human rights and humanitarian situation in Indian occupied Kashmir because of the month long curfew and complete lockdown and communications blackout in the occupied territory.

He assured that Prime minister Imran Khan will effectively present Kashmir case at UN General Assembly forum and will expose cruel Indian face in front of the world.

He said Defence Day was being observed in solidarity with the Kashmiri people this year.