Only invited persons allowed to attend Party convention in Bahawalpur: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday said that only those who were issued official cards by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), would be allowed to attend the Party convention in Bahawalpur.

"To avoid any inconvenience, it is hereby informed that only those dignitaries who will be having the cards are allowed for entry as per the fixed schedule," she said in a tweet.

She appealed to the workers to adhere to party discipline.